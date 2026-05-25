Utility companies in northern Michigan are working to put more power lines underground
Power outages are increasing as climate change drives more severe weather events across the U.S. Lines buried underground are significantly more reliable than overhead power lines.
But only about a fifth of the country’s lines are buried. In northern Michigan, some utilities are trying to change that.
Vivian La reports from Interlochen Public Radio.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
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