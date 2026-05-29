Lake Thunderbird State Park’s $1 million updated multi-use trail system unveiled

More than 13 miles of trails have been rebuilt in Lake Thunderbird State Park’s Clear Bay area. Some of the paths were eroding and had deep trenches that could be an obstacle for hikers and cyclists.

The Cleveland County Economic Development Coalition unveiled the new design in late May with other agencies like Visit Norman and the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation. The new trails were built by Arkansas and Michigan-based Rock Solid Trail Contracting

Ben Gabardi, design project manager for Rock Solid, said in a press release the collaboration made the recreation area more accessible.

“I cannot wait to see how the initiative taken by the stakeholders at Lake Thunderbird sets a precedent for surrounding communities to expand outdoor recreation access for their citizens,” he said.

Oklahoma State Parks Lake Thunderbird's new trail design map.

The $1 million investment was paid for with dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, signed into law by former President Joe Biden. The grant money was given to help boost the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Oklahoma reportedly received $3.19 billion.

The county said in the release the new trail design will prevent trail erosion, protecting Lake Thunderbird. Much of Norman relies on the reservoir for drinking water.

The state park sees tens of thousands of visitors each year, Oklahoma Tourism says , and the new trails may attract more. Dan Schemm, VisitNorman president, called the park a premier destination.

“It gives us a stronger story to tell and a reason for visitors to stay longer and come back,” he said.

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