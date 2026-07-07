Oklahomans can apply for grants to build pollinator habitats at home

The native pollinator species many plants depend on have been on the decline for decades, largely due to pesticide use and loss of habitat.

The grants will reimburse homeowners, businesses and nonprofits to grow that habitat by helping them put native plants in the ground, including sunflowers, milkweed and goldenrod.

Bees and butterflies are the first pollinators that jump to many people's minds. But Oklahoma pollinators also include beetles, flies, moths, wasps and hummingbirds.

For the second year, nonprofit Okies for Monarchs is offering a Wildlife Habitat Grant Program to help Oklahomans help pollinators. The grants offer reimbursement for new pollinator habitats in Grady, Logan, Oklahoma and Tulsa Counties.

The projects can range in size from from 100 to 500 square feet for individuals. Nonprofits and businesses can apply for projects up to 1000 square feet.

Okies for Monarchs encourages applicants to design a project that's visible, feasible and planned in detail. More information about eligibility and project requirements are available on the grant's webpage . Applications are due Aug. 2.

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