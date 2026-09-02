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How Big Plastic is shaping what students learn in classrooms

WBUR
Published September 2, 2026 at 10:57 AM CDT

Plastic industry groups and fossil fuel companies are supplying schools with curricula that portray plastics as safe, affordable and a source of good jobs.

A new report by the nonprofit group Plastic Pollution Coalition documents how industry-sponsored lesson plans, teacher trainings and programs are reaching thousands of students each school year.

Grist reporter Joseph Winters discusses with host Peter O’Dowd.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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