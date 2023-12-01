Application period pushed back for new private school tax credits

TRANSCRIPT

Dick Pryor: This is Capitol Insider - taking you inside politics, policy and government in Oklahoma. I'm Dick Pryor with Quorum Call publisher Shawn Ashley. Shawn, the Oklahoma Tax Commission announced Thursday night that it's going to delay the opening of the application process for the new state law that allows parents to obtain tax credits to send their children to private schools. Why the delay?

Shawn Ashley: Under the rules adopted by the Tax Commission, applicants must request an enrollment verification form for each student from the school their student attends or plans to attend, and that form must be uploaded with their application. The Tax Commission announced Thursday night less than 12 hours before the portal was scheduled to open that although the majority of parents had received their forms and were ready to apply, there were parents who had not received their enrollment verification forms at the close of business on Thursday. In a statement, the Tax Commission said, “despite being disappointed with the delay, we believe this adjustment is necessary to establish a fair playing field for all taxpayers since having the enrollment verification form is a required part of the application process.”

Dick Pryor: When will they open the application period?

Shawn Ashley: The application period is now scheduled to begin on Wednesday, December 6th at 2:00 p.m.

Dick Pryor: There's been a legal challenge filed to stop a state law that prohibits the state of Oklahoma from doing business with financial institutions that it believes boycott the energy industry. The lawsuit was filed by a retired state employee. What is he seeking?

Shawn Ashley: In simplest terms, Don Keenan, who previously worked for the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, wants the Energy Discrimination Elimination Act, which was passed during the 2020 regular session, thrown out because he argues it's unconstitutional. Specifically, the suit contends, among other things, that the law violates the state's constitutional requirement that state-managed pension systems, which are covered by the law, are to operate for the exclusive benefit of their beneficiaries like him. Now, an interesting fact. State Treasurer Todd Russ, who is responsible for creating the list of prohibited financial institutions, was a House member in 2020 when the bill was passed, and he voted for it. And Keenan is represented by former Representative Collin Walke, who also was a member of the House in 2020 when the bill was considered, and he voted against it.

Dick Pryor: Several organizations are asking to file briefs in Attorney General Gentner Drummond's lawsuit against the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board. Shawn, this has the potential to be a huge national case. Why are they wanting to intervene?

Shawn Ashley: Drummond's lawsuit seeks to invalidate the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board's approval of the St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual Charter School, which many say would be the first publicly funded religious charter school in the nation. Now, those six groups have asked that they be allowed to submit friends of the court briefs in the case. All support the board's approval of the school. Their reasoning varies. The Oklahoma City based Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs is the only one of the groups from Oklahoma, and it said its argument would focus on the need for robust school choice, including sectarian charter schools. Drummond has until Tuesday to object to the group's request to file the briefs.

Dick Pryor: Six state legislators asked Attorney General Drummond to issue an opinion on whether state law allows for punishment of pregnant women seeking, performing, or self-inducing an abortion to terminate a pregnancy. In Drummond's opinion, he determined the state cannot. Why did the lawmakers - four senators and two representatives - want the attorney general's opinion?

Shawn Ashley: This request actually dates back more than a year. In a letter to then-Attorney General John O'Connor, the lawmakers argued that self-induced abortions should be considered illegal under their interpretation of statutes in the state's Public Health and Safety code, Title 63, and under the state's homicide statute in Title 21. Drummond rejected those arguments and said, “Oklahoma law does not allow the punishment of pregnant women attempting an abortion, self-induced or otherwise. The legislature has repeatedly made this clear in statutory text,” he said, “and just last year repealed the one law that would have expressly allowed such a prosecution.” Drummond added, “nor is there any historical tradition for such punishment in Oklahoma or nationwide prior to the Roe v. Wade era.

Dick Pryor: Thank you, Shawn.

Shawn Ashley: You're very welcome.

Dick Pryor: And that's Capitol Insider. For more information, go to quorumcall.online. You can find audio and transcripts at kgou.org and look for Capitol Insider where you get podcasts. Until next time, with Shawn Ashley, I'm Dick Pryor.

