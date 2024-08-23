State Board of Education Disputes Attorney General's Legal Opinion

TRANSCRIPT

Dick Pryor: This is Capitol Insider - taking you inside politics, policy and government in Oklahoma. I'm Dick Pryor with Quorum Call publisher Shawn Ashley. Shawn, the last week has featured a collision of the State Department of Education and the Attorney General's office. It goes back to the board's decision not to allow legislators into executive sessions of the board's meetings.

Shawn Ashley: June 27th was the first meeting at which the board refused to allow a legislator, Senator Mary Boren, a Democrat from Norman, into an executive session. The board did the same thing July 31st, when it allowed three legislators – Boren, Representative Jacob Rosecrans, another Norman Democrat, and Representative Mike Osburn, an Edmond Republican, into executive session, but only briefly to explain why they believe they should be permitted to attend. On that meeting’s agenda was an item for members to vote on whether legislators would be allowed into executive sessions. That item was tabled and no action taken, and Representative Osburn then requested the Attorney General's opinion.

Dick Pryor: Attorney General Drummond issued an opinion Wednesday that construed an almost 50 year-old statute to require governing boards and commissions to allow certain lawmakers to attend their executive session. Shawn, the opinion appeared straightforward, but the state board took exception to it. What is their argument?

Shawn Ashley: Cara Nicklas, who serves as counsel to the board members, argued the opinion effectively eliminated the board members’ ability to receive privileged information from their attorneys since lawmakers would be present in the executive sessions. Sarah Lepak, a board member who is also an attorney, agreed. Lepak said under Drummond's opinion, executive sessions, quote, “likely are not actually a confidential session.” End quote.

Dick Pryor: They are making legal arguments to support their opposition. But it also raises the question of why the board wants to exclude legislators from executive sessions now. What do the legislators want to know that the board appears to not want them to know?

Shawn Ashley: Most executive sessions deal with the suspension or revocation of teaching certificates. The reasons for which are enumerated in laws passed by the legislature. Boren wanted to attend the June 27th executive session because the board was discussing the case of Summer Boismier, the Norman teacher whose teaching certificate was revoked at Thursday's meeting. Lepak said the discussions often involve information about students and teachers that should be kept confidential, but some do not. At that same June 27th meeting, for example, where Boren was not allowed to attend the executive sessions, the board discussed appeals under the state's open transfer policy, another statute passed by lawmakers and signed into law by the governor.

Dick Pryor: Shifting gears, the new state grocery tax cut takes effect August 29th. Now operationally, how will that cut be reflected by merchants, and how will consumers know whether their bill is correct?

Shawn Ashley: Merchants are responsible for making the necessary adjustments to make sure the appropriate tax is applied. So, consumers are going to have to look at their receipts to be certain that is the case. In Norman, for example, the combined state and local sales tax rate is 8.75%. So, the sales tax on groceries will drop to just 4.25%. And that applies only to groceries to be consumed at home, not for prepared foods and that available at restaurants. If consumers have questions, they can visit the Oklahoma Tax Commission's website, Oklahoma.gov/ tax.

Dick Pryor: The primary runoff election is Tuesday. What races are you watching most closely?

Shawn Ashley: Yes, there are three current incumbents who failed to win their primary election in June and face a runoff on Tuesday. House District 32, involving House Appropriations and Budget Chair Kevin Wallace, House District 98 with Representative Dean Davis, and Senate District 3, involving Senator Blake Stevens. Tuesday's primary runoff will determine whether those three lawmakers have an opportunity to continue their legislative service or not.

Dick Pryor: And of course, we'll be watching all of that on Tuesday night. Thanks, Shawn.

Shawn Ashley: You're very welcome.

Dick Pryor: For more information, go to quorumcall.online. You can find audio and transcripts at kgou.org and look for Capitol Insider where you get podcasts. Until next time, with Shawn Ashley, I'm Dick Pryor.

