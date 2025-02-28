State Board of Education approves new social studies standards

TRANSCRIPT

Announcer: Capitol Insider, sponsored by United for Oklahoma - Tribal Nations Building Unity and Economic Strength to Benefit all Oklahomans. More at unitedforoklahoma.com. Oklahoma thrives together.

Dick Pryor: This is Capitol Insider - taking you inside politics, policy and government in Oklahoma. I'm Dick Pryor with Quorum Call publisher Shawn Ashley. Shawn, the state Board of Education, with three new members recently appointed by Governor Kevin Stitt, approved new social studies standards for Oklahoma schools by a 5 to 1 vote. These new standards are supported by State Superintendent Ryan Walters and feature a dramatic increase in references to Christianity and religion. Where do these standards go next?

Shawn Ashley: The standards now head to the legislature, which has 30 days to review them. They are handled very much like administrative rules, although there are some differences. The legislature is required to either approve or disapprove the standards, amend the standards, or disapprove the standards with instructions for the State Board of Education to make changes, which would then be resubmitted to the legislature for consideration. If the legislature takes no actions within that 30-day window, the standards are deemed approved. Now here's the big difference. There is an established process for reviewing administrative rules. We've talked about that many times, but there is not an established process for reviewing the curriculum standards. It will be up to the education committee chairs working with their chambers leadership to figure out exactly how they're going to do that.

Dick Pryor: From time to time, legislatures pass and governors sign bills that are later determined to be unconstitutional. Now there's a bill that is passed out of a Senate committee that would criminalize actions taken by state and local government officials that somebody thinks may be unconstitutional. What is the author concerned about?

Shawn Ashley: Senator Jonathan Wingard, a Republican from Ada, is the author of Senate Bill 862. He said, and the bill's language shows, it's a response to some of the restrictions that were put in place during the Covid 19 pandemic. Wingard told the committee, “I think it's always wise to protect your personal freedom.”

Dick Pryor: So how would this bill operate?

Shawn Ashley: The bill prohibits all government personnel elected and employed in all government agencies from enacting or imposing any actions subverting the constitutional rights of state residents. Those who do so and are convicted would be guilty of a felony and subject to imprisonment a fine. And if elected, removed from office. Wingard was asked who determines whether a resident's constitutional rights are being subverted? He said the courts. But when asked whether it would be appropriate for a state government employee to ignore a governor's directive the employee believed subverted Oklahomans constitutional rights, Wingard said, “if they're given an unlawful order, why should they follow it?”

Dick Pryor: The Senate floor is the next stop for a bill regulating where homeless shelters could be located in Oklahoma. Norman State Senator Lisa Standridge’s bill passed out of a committee, but not without considerable discussion and debate.

Shawn Ashley: Senate Bill 484 prohibits homeless shelters from being located within 3,000 feet of a school, public library, playground or other places children generally congregate in cities and towns with populations of 300,000 or less. Now that's just over one-half mile and would not apply only to Oklahoma City and Tulsa. There was bipartisan opposition to the bill. Committee members noted that the distance is greater than what is required for sex offenders to live away from a school, and for liquor stores and medical marijuana dispensaries to be located away from schools. Opponents also suggested it effectively would prevent some cities and towns from providing homeless shelters.

Dick Pryor: A new anti-abortion bill is heading to the House floor. While the bill is new, the language is not. What does the bill do and why is it appearing now?

Shawn Ashley: The bill clarifies the state's abortion ban, except for instances to preserve the life of the mother. Representative Jim Olson said his bill was a replacement for legislation passed in 2022 that was struck down by the Oklahoma Supreme Court. The court found then an inherent right of a pregnant woman to terminate a pregnancy when necessary to preserve her life. House Bill 1008’s language, Olsen said, changes the statute’s wording to align with the court's phraseology.

Dick Pryor: All right. Thank you, Shawn.

Shawn Ashley: You're very welcome.

Dick Pryor: For more information, go to quorumcall.online and find audio and transcripts at kgou.org. Until next time, with Shawn Ashley, I'm Dick Pryor.

Announcer: Capitol Insider sponsored by the Oklahoma State Medical Association - physician members who devote more than 11 years of higher education and 10,000 clinical hours in study to provide care for all Oklahomans. More at okmed.org.

Announcer: We could all use a little help navigating the news these days. The Consider This podcast wants to give you a hand. Six days a week we'll help you make sense of the day's biggest news story and what it means for you in less than 15 minutes. Listen now to the Consider This podcast from NPR.

KGOU is a community-supported news organization and relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online, or by contacting our Membership department.

