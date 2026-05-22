With legislative session over, next moves are up to Governor Stitt

TRANSCRIPT

Announcer: Capitol Insider sponsored by the Oklahoma State Medical Association, physicians dedicated to providing and increasing access to health care for all Oklahomans. More on the vision and mission of OSMA at okmed.org.

Dick Pryor: This is Capitol Insider - taking you inside politics, policy, and government in Oklahoma. I'm Dick Pryor with Quorum Call publisher, Shawn Ashley. Shawn, with the early Sine Die Adjournment on May 14th, there's not much left to follow from this legislative session. So now, eyes are on the governor's office as he considers whether to sign, veto, or pocket veto the last legislation to hit his desk. Where does that stand?

Shawn Ashley: Governor Stitt has approximately 40 bills and joint resolutions on his desk for final consideration. As you noted, this period is different than when he receives measures while the legislature is in session. First, he has 15 days from Sine Die to act, rather than the five days, excluding Sundays, he has when lawmakers are meeting. Second, anything he doesn't act on is considered vetoed - a pocket veto - rather than becoming law absent the governor's signature.

Dick Pryor: In the last few days, Governor Stitt has directed Attorney General Gentner Drummond to cooperate with the Trump administration's audit of state Medicaid Fraud Control Units. What are those units and what is the state's role in this federally funded program?

Shawn Ashley: Medicaid fraud units are federally funded but operate at the state level in all 50 states. According to the Attorney General's office, Oklahoma's Medicaid Fraud Unit identifies, investigates, and prosecutes Medicaid fraud, abuse, neglect, and exploitation of patients committed by health care providers, health care facilities, and other Medicaid providers. The unit, according to the AG's office, has recovered over $91 million dollars for the state Medicaid program and acquired over 126 criminal convictions in fraud and abuse cases in the past five years.

Dick Pryor: This direction raises an interesting question about the extent of the governor's powers. Governor Stitt also directed the attorney general to investigate potential state and federal law violations related to alleged mismanagement in the weatherization program administered by the Community Action Agency of Oklahoma City and Oklahoma and Canadian counties. Does the governor of the state of Oklahoma have the authority to direct the work of the attorney-general or other state-elected officials?

Shawn Ashley: No, he does not. These are constitutional offices. And as Governor Stitt has acknowledged in the past, during some of the controversies related to former Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters, he does not have the authority to direct another statewide elected official on how to fulfill his duties or conduct themselves while in the office. That person, the governor said, ultimately answers to the voters.

Dick Pryor: Shawn, although the 2026 regular session has ended, there are rumblings that Governor Stitt might call a special legislative session. What do you know about that?

Shawn Ashley: Governor Stitt posted on X on May 15th that he was seriously considering calling a special session to quote - outlaw deceptive AI generated political content in Oklahoma elections - unquote. Now he made the comment following a news report about a television advertisement that targets Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Mazzei, a former state senator who also served as Stitt's secretary of budget. The ad includes AI-generated images of Mazzei with former First Lady and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in the Oval Office, something that certainly never happened. Now, lawmakers had the chance during the 2026 legislative session to consider two bills that address artificial intelligence in campaign commercials but chose not to advance those measures. And as for a special session to address the issue, that would really be a hard sell. A lot of lawmakers currently are out campaigning for re-election and likely would be reluctant to return to the Capitol. Plus, the primary election is just over three weeks away.

Dick Pryor: And Shawn, finally, how do you think this year's legislative session will be characterized and remembered?

Shawn Ashley: I think most people will remember it for how quickly a budget deal was done. Governor Stitt and Republican lawmakers announced their agreement April 1 and by April 15th, Tax Day, Stitt had signed the general appropriations bill.

Dick Pryor: It was certainly a different kind of session. Thanks very much, Shawn.

Shawn Ashley: You're very welcome.

Dick Pryor: For more information go to quorumcall.online. You can find video of Capitol Insider segments on the KGOU You Tube channel. Audio and transcripts are at kgou.org and look for Capitol Insider where you get podcasts. Until next time, with Shawn Ashley, I'm Dick Pryor.

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