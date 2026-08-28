Candidates set for Oklahoma General Election races

TRANSCRIPT

Dick Pryor: This is Capitol Insider - taking you inside politics, policy, and government in Oklahoma. I'm Dick Pryor with Quorum Call publisher, Shawn Ashley. Shawn, the races for the Oklahoma general election in November are set now that the primary runoff has passed. Let's start with some takeaways from last Tuesday. Former state senator Mike Mazzei won the Republican nomination for governor with a 2,000 vote win over Attorney General Gentner Drummond. Mazzei was a close second to Drummond in the primary, then flipped the outcome in the runoff as he touted his desire for tax cuts and the endorsement of President Donald Trump. The second-place finisher in the primary winning the run-off is actually not that unusual.

Shawn Ashley: It's really not, even in the governor's race. In 2018, for example, Kevin Stitt, maybe you've heard of him, finished second to former Oklahoma City mayor Mick Cornett in the Republican primary election for governor. Stitt, of course, came back to defeat Cornett in the primary runoff to win the Republican nomination and go on to win the governor’s race. What made Mazzei's victory Tuesday a little unusual was how narrow his win was. Mazzei won 50.28 percent of the vote to Drummond's 49.72 percent. Think about that for a moment. A swing of just over 1,000 votes would have made that a dead heat. And as far as second place finishers in the primary coming ahead and winning in the runoff, that happened in six legislative races this year, including two Senate incumbents. Senator Jack Stewart and Senator Dana Prieto won their primary elections. They got the most votes but were forced into the runoff and then lost their reelection bids iin the runoff.

Dick Pryor: There you go. Mazzei will now face Democratic nominee House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson and three independent - Jerry Griffin, Robert Brooks, and Orlando Bush - in the general election. In the Democratic U.S. Senate runoff, N’Kiyla Jasmine Thomas defeated Jim Priest, who has run for statewide office before. Thomas is a political newcomer and self-described democratic socialist, but not a member of DSA. She was dramatically outspent by Priest. What did Thomas run on?

Shawn Ashley: Thomas's campaign focused on issues we've heard from other progressive candidates across the country - improving health care by advocating for Medicare for all, ensuring quality educational resources for all children, fixing infrastructure including roads, bridges and utilities, supporting farmers and ranchers with what she called practical policies, and advancing equality for all Oklahomans, including the LGBTQ communities. One of the things Thomas also stressed that we see in other progressive campaigns across the country is this idea of a new generation of leadership. And as you mentioned, she is a self-proclaimed democratic socialist, but she says she's not yet a member of Democratic Socialists of America and does not support all the planks of its platform, such as defunding the U.S. Department of Defense.

Dick Pryor: Thomas will face Republican Congressman Kevin Hern and two independents - Curtis Stinnett and Ron Meinhardt, and Libertarian Sevier White in November. And Shawn, also on Election Day, Governor Kevin Stitt made some news when he issued a proclamation calling for a state constitutional convention and an accompanying executive order. What do they do?

Shawn Ashley: Stitt's proclamation sets an April 6, 2027, election for voters to decide whether Oklahoma will hold a constitutional convention. The executive order creates a nine-member Oklahoma Constitutional Convention Commission to develop recommendations for a framework under which a constitutional convention would be organized and conducted if voters approve holding it in the April 6 vote. That commission is required to submit a report by the end of this year.

Dick Pryor: What is the governor's rationale in pushing for a constitutional convention?

Shawn Ashley: Article 24, Section 2 of the Oklahoma Constitution says the legislature cannot call a constitutional convention without approval of the voters. It also says all changes to the Oklahoma Constitution cannot be adopted without a separate vote of the people. But it then says that the question of a constitutional convention shall be submitted to the people at least once every 20 years. That hasn't happened since 1970, 56 years ago. Stitt argues in his executive order that the language is self-executing. It's a requirement, and it's his duty as governor to ensure that the vote is held.

Dick Pryor: This is going to be a fascinating story to watch.

Shawn Ashley: It certainly will be.

Dick Pryor: Thank you, Shawn.

Shawn Ashley: You're very welcome.

Dick Pryor: For more information, go to quorumcall.online. You can find video of Capitol Insider segments on the KGOU You Tube channel. Audio and transcripts are at kgou.org and look for Capitol Insider where you get podcasts. Until next time, with Shawn Ashley, I'm Dick Pryor.

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