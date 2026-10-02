Gubernatorial candidates square off in OETA debate

TRANSCRIPT

Dick Pryor: This is Capitol Insider - taking you inside politics, policy and government in Oklahoma. I'm Dick Pryor with Quorum Call publisher, Shawn Ashley. The first and possibly only gubernatorial debate aired Thursday night on OETA with Democratic nominee Cyndi Munson and Republican nominee Mike Mazzei. Shawn, they both talked about collaboration and bipartisanship.

Shawn Ashley: Mazzei discussed the need to build relationships with lawmakers and to work with them to get things done. You know, as we've sat here over the years, that's something that not every governor has done effectively, and something in this case, Mazzie said he is already doing. “I've already had some conversations with Speaker of the House Kyle Hilbert and the Pro Tem of the Senate, Lonnie Paxton, about some areas of importance we all want to work on,” Mazzei said. And he added, “You can't get big stuff done without those collaborative, respectful relationships.”

Munson also talked about working collaboratively with lawmakers on issues like the high cost of home and health insurance. She also stressed a bipartisan approach, noting she had represented House District 85, a seat once held by former Governor Mary Fallin and former Republican Attorney General Mike Hunter. “I did so because I go and talk to everyday Oklahomans. I don't worry about your party registration. I don't worry about who you voted for president. I'm focused on the issues we have in common that we can actually address in state government.”

Dick Pryor: In terms of policy and style, what did you hear as the distinction between them?

Shawn Ashley: Well, Mazzei talked about the plans he intends to implement, such as reducing the individual income tax and eliminating the property tax for seniors and veterans. Munson focused on her potential constituents, relating what she had heard from people as she campaigned across the state and how she would listen to them if elected and pursue those policies.

Dick Pryor: Both candidates were asked about what they would do regarding data centers. What did they say?

Shawn Ashley: Mazzei outlined a series of guardrails he said should be in place for data center development - no taxpayer funding, requiring the centers to provide their own electricity, constructing the centers on locally approved industrial sites, and utilizing advanced closed-loop cooling systems to limit their water usage. Munson shared some of Mazzei's concerns about land and water but went further. She said she would issue an executive order establishing a moratorium on new data centers. She said, “We need a standardized uniform approach on how we deal with data with big tech.”

Dick Pryor: The House Utilities Committee spent four hours Tuesday hearing the pros and cons of data centers. What's the takeaway from that discussion?

Shawn Ashley: I think we are beginning to see the various lines being drawn and the identification of issues that concern lawmakers regarding data centers, such as electricity rates and water usage. House Utilities Committee Vice Chair Mark Chapman requested the study and emphasized he does not want the discussion to become binary. “Yes, the state is for data centers or no, it is against data centers. I don't think it works that way,” Chapman said. Asking whether the state could permit data centers and protect interest and concerns of the public, environmental concerns, and water concerns. “Can we say yes to a data center,” he asked, “while putting reasonable protections and safeguards in place? I believe both these things can be possible at the same time.”

Dick Pryor: The Senate Health and Human Services Committee held interim studies the past week about guardians for those with mental illness, support for foster parents, and caretaking of Oklahomans with autism. Was there a common theme in these studies?

Shawn Ashley: There seems to be, and that theme was there was more the state can do. Senate Minority Leader Julia Kurt, who requested the study on guardianships for those with severe mental illnesses said, “I think we see some real gaps in systems when these systems come together.” Senator Joanna Dossett requested the study on foster care. And the committee was told the state's reimbursement to families who provide foster care for children under the age of five is about one third of the cost of providing for the needs of those children. And the committee was also told the state currently does not offer any public or private facilities for residential care for those with profound autism in a study that was requested by Senator Bill Coleman.

Dick Pryor: Thank you, Shawn.

Shawn Ashley: You're very welcome.

Dick Pryor: We will air the gubernatorial debate from OETA on KGOU Sunday at noon. For more information, go to quorumcall.online. You can find video of Capitol Insider segments on the KGOU You Tube channel. Audio and transcripts are at kgou.org and look for Capitol Insider where you get podcasts. Until next time, with Shawn Ashley, I'm Dick Pryor.

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