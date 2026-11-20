TRANSCRIPT

Dick Pryor: This is Capitol Insider - taking you inside politics, policy, and government in Oklahoma. I'm Dick Pryor with Quorum Call publisher, Shawn Ashley. Newly elected and re-elected members of the House and Senate have now been sworn in, and the next legislative session is beginning to take shape. Leadership teams are coming into focus, but Shawn, nothing is official until January.

Shawn Ashley: That's right. The House Republican caucus has reaffirmed its selection of Representative Kyle Hilbert to serve a second term as House Speaker. The Senate Republican caucus reaffirmed its nomination of Senator Lonnie Paxton for a second term as Senate President Pro Tem. Now, Hilbert and Paxton will formally be elected January 5th when the legislature meets for Organizational Day. Their elections are virtually assured, since Republicans hold a 75-26 advantage over Democrats in the House and a 40-8 advantage in the Senate.

Dick Pryor: In the meantime, what are legislators doing?

Shawn Ashley: Believe it or not, it's kind of like what you or I would do whenever we start a new job. After they were sworn in, lawmakers had to file paperwork with their chamber's clerk so they could be added to the payroll. New members went through an orientation. Learning how to file bills and amendments, working on office assignments, and finding out where the bathrooms are, among other things.

Dick Pryor: Governor-elect Mike Mazzei has begun putting his team together. What's he done so far?

Shawn Ashley: Governor-elect Mazzei on this past Monday announced Lindel Fields, who currently serves as Superintendent of Public Instruction, will be his chief of staff. On Wednesday, Mazzei announced John Budd, who current serves as CEO of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, will rejoin the governor's leadership team as chief operating officer. Governor Stitt created that position back in 2019 when he first took office to oversee his cabinet and state agency operations with the mission of helping state agencies deliver efficient, customer-focused services. Budd was Stitt's first appointment to that post, which he held from 2019 to 2021.

Dick Pryor: Bill filing has also started. What's the normal pace for that?

Shawn Ashley: Well, fewer than 10 bills have been filed thus far, but that's really not unusual. The pace of bill filing in November and December is usually pretty slow, with just a bill or two being filed most days. That pace really picks up in January, and the deadline to file most bills and joint resolutions for possible consideration in the 2027 legislative session is January 14th.

Dick Pryor: Last Wednesday, pay raises kicked in for Oklahoma lawmakers. The increase is significant. In the current economic climate, how is it that legislators got a double-digit pay increase?

Shawn Ashley: It's important to acknowledge that legislators do not set their own salaries. Their salaries are set by the Legislative Compensation Board, which meets in odd-numbered years. The board met in 2025, and initially it voted twice not to change lawmakers' pay. But the board met a third time, after some of its members had been removed and replaced by Governor Kevin Stitt and House Speaker Kyle Hilbert. It then voted to increase lawmakers’ base pay to $54,900 from $47,500, a $7,400 increase or 15.6%. The additional pay provided legislative leaders such as the House Speaker and Senate President Pro Tem, and the House and Senate minority leaders and others also was increased.

Dick Pryor: The House and Senate budget chairs say they already know one of the big challenges they will be facing in the upcoming session, and it probably should not be a surprise that it involves the rising cost of health care.

Shawn Ashley: When health insurance premium increases were approved in August, those will take effect January 1st. And that triggers an increase in the state employee benefit allowance and the flexible benefit allowance for teachers. But lawmakers during the legislative session didn't know those rates were going to increase. So, they didn't appropriate money to cover the increase in those costs. That means agencies will have to absorb them unless they receive supplemental appropriations to offset the increases. A number of state agencies have requested additional funds for the current fiscal year to offset those costs. And most agencies are asking for more money in fiscal year 2028, the upcoming fiscal year to cover those costs. House Appropriations and Budget Chair Trey Caldwell said he thinks the issue is going to be one of the biggest points going into this next session.

Dick Pryor: Indeed, the budget is going to be interesting to watch, perhaps even more so than in past years.

Shawn Ashley: Oh, that's exactly true.

Dick Pryor: Thank you, Shawn.

Shawn Ashley: You're very welcome.

Dick Pryor: For more information, go to quorumcall.online. Audio and transcripts are at kgou.org. Until next time, with Shawn Ashley, I'm Dick Pryor.

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