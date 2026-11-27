TRANSCRIPT

Dick Pryor: This is Capitol Insider - taking you inside politics, policy, and government in Oklahoma. I'm Dick Pryor with Quorum Call publisher, Shawn Ashley. And our guest is Dr. Allyson Shortle, professor and the Director of Graduate Studies in the Department of Political Science at the University of Oklahoma. Dr. Shortle as always, thank you for being with us.

Dr. Allyson Shortle: Thanks.

Shawn Ashley: You have some survey results about issues that were important to voters in the November general election. But before we get to that, what's your overall reaction to the general election results in Oklahoma?

Dr. Allyson Shortle: My overall reaction was that while we were a gigantic red wall that many expected us to be, we shifted leftward quite a bit in the actual vote tallies that we saw across the state. So, this as you would say, parallels the blue wave that you saw, only it failed to end in any sort of Democratic victories, large scale, throughout the state, despite some minor elections where we are seeing some pickups by Democrats in the state.

Dick Pryor: Democrats have a long ways to go to win more elections, but as you say, the shift was to the left, toward the blue side here in Oklahoma somewhat. Why do you think that happened?

Dr. Allyson Shortle: Well, I think this is part of the national narrative. Midterm elections are largely referendums upon the president and macro level factors. So that's not just how people felt about Donald Trump, but that's how people felt about the economy, right? Gas prices are high, we have inflation, we have an unpopular war. These are all macro level factors that people were responding against and specifically blaming Republicans, particularly those Republicans who had a Trump endorsement. So, I'm looking at Mazzei there.

Shawn Ashley: In election polling done in Oklahoma City and Norman, your students asked voters how enthusiastic they were about voting in this year's election. What were the voters telling them?

Dr. Allyson Shortle: The voters were unexpectedly saying things against Donald Trump. This is specifically our liberal, sort of our Democratic voters. You would expect some of those. But we also saw some Republicans who are very anti-Trump in their lack of enthusiasm for Republican candidates. Specifically in the areas such as Nichols Hills, we saw a lot of Republicans there actually voting for some Democrats. Not all, that was more split ticket voting.

The Trump effect was really secondary to the broad theme that we saw in places like Oklahoma County and Cleveland County, which are traditionally more blue in general compared to the rest of the state, sans Tulsa, of course. But the main thing we saw, in the open-ended comments about what people were excited about, was Cyndi Munson. So, her candidacy was very popular, both in Oklahoma County and Cleveland County, with multiple voters saying that they were excited to show up to vote specifically for her as a candidate.

Dick Pryor: There was also a question about whether any candidate's campaign message or endorsement increased or decreased voter enthusiasm for the election. Did anything stand out?

Dr. Allyson Shortle: In particular, some of the campaign messages from Cyndi Munson's campaign, people did discuss, but when they were discussing things that turned them off, it was largely in reference to some of the Republican candidates for governor, in particular. So not necessarily Mazzei himself, but they did not like the overarching negativity that they saw in the governor's race.

Shawn Ashley: Your poll asked voters how satisfied they were with their financial situation. What did you find?

Dr. Allyson Shortle: Well, you have to understand that voters typically are a little more wealthy than the rest of the American public. These are people who are of better means. But overall, you see people are either somewhat satisfied with their economic situation, but a larger proportion who are not satisfied at all. And this is as compared to previous elections, where we would maybe see a little more satisfaction. But overarchingly, people who vote are pretty satisfied financially, and that is to be expected.

Dick Pryor: Your survey asked voters their attitude about investing more money in programs to provide greater access to affordable food for children and doing more to help the homeless. What do those answers tell you?

Dr. Allyson Shortle: Well, by and large, everybody supported programs for feeding hungry children, right? We would expect this. We do have some segments of the population who do not support this as much. You might be surprised to hear, because of course this is something that affects every Oklahoma community, right? This affects every community in America, really. But when you look at it really closely, the people who support it the most are everyday Oklahomans.

When you see anybody who doesn't support it, they tend to be very wealthy and relatively untouched and unbothered by a lot of issues that affect everyday Oklahomans. So, it's not to say that these people also do not support programs that would feed children experiencing hunger in the state, but it is to say, that out of everybody, the people who do not support these programs as much are the people who have the most money in the state.

Shawn Ashley: You asked voters three questions about data centers, including how they would feel about a large AI data center built within a couple of miles of their home. What were your takeaways from that series of questions?

Dr. Allyson Shortle: Well, that was a really interesting part of our survey. This is from my graduate students who are doing some persuasive messaging tests here. So, what they were interested in finding out is whether they gave extra information about what supporters or opponents said about data centers, if that was influential in changing people's mind one way or the other to support or oppose data center construction. And generally speaking, no matter what messages people got, they overwhelmingly oppose data centers. People tend to hate them in American politics all across the United States.

You probably heard a lot of the media accounts of communities just embroiled over their hatred of this idea of having data centers close to their neighborhood. But there is a bit more opposition when we see some oppositional information. So, if they're presented with arguments in opposition, that opposition rises even more. So pretty much there's only more to lose for those wanting data centers once voters at least are presented with oppositional information about them.

Dick Pryor: Having seen the election up close now, what did your students learn about politics and voting?

Dr. Allyson Shortle: My students are wonderful. They just really took to this assignment very well. Not only were they instrumental in crafting the questionnaire, and they did so with ease, but once they were actually at the polls collecting data, you can see democracy happen in real time, and you can see the love for self-governance occurring.

Watching people on election day, there's nothing like it. People want to be heard, and for my students, they got to see people go in and not only could they vote and be heard that way, but then when they got out of the polling booth and were asked to take another survey, the amount of praise and positivity that they expressed towards my students for just being heard once again by taking a simple survey was absolutely dynamite. I just, I couldn't express how wonderful it is to be part of the democratic process. And that's what I see from my students. And they come out of it with, I hope, a lifelong love of democracy and self-governance.

Dick Pryor: And that's a big win.

Dr. Allyson Shortle: Yeah.

Dick Pryor: That's Dr. Allyson Shortle, professor and Director of Graduate Studies in the Department of Political Science at the University of Oklahoma. Thank you for visiting with us.

Dr. Allyson Shortle: Thanks so much.

Dick Pryor: For more information, go to quorumcall.online. You can find video of Capitol Insider segments on the KGOU You Tube channel. Audio and transcripts are at kgou.org. And look for Capitol Insider where you get podcasts. Until next time, with Shawn Ashley, I'm Dick Pryor.

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