© 2025 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
How Curious
How Curious

How did two African American property developers become groundbreaking in Oklahoma City and far beyond?

Published January 28, 2025 at 2:39 AM CST
Oklahoma entrepreneurs Frances E. and Walter J. Edwards
James Johnson
Oklahoma entrepreneurs Frances E. and Walter J. Edwards

This month's How Curious explores how the efforts of two African American property developers and entrepreneurs proved ground-breaking both within Oklahoma City and beyond, as well as on both a literal and metaphorical level.

You can read the entire episode transcript here:

How Curious Episode Transcript - How did two African American property developers become groundbreaking in Oklahoma City and far beyond.pdf
W. J. Edwards
James Johnson
W. J. Edwards
Frances W. Edwards
James Johnson
Frances W. Edwards
The Edwards' House
Rachel Hopkin
/
KGOU
The Edwards' House
James Johnson in the home of his grandparents, W. J. and F. W. Edwards
Rachel Hopkin
/
KGOU
James Johnson in the home of his grandparents, W. J. and F. W. Edwards
Eugene Jones
Rachel Hopkin
/
KGOU
Eugene Jones
Dr. Paul Lehman
Rachel Hopkin
/
KGOU
Dr. Paul Lehman
Backdrop to the Rhythmically Speaking Theater Company's play about the Edwards - W. J. Edwards: Oklahoma’s Scrap Metal Entrepreneur, written and directed by Dwe Williams. The backdrop was designed by Joyce Jackson with the assistance of Giselle Williams.
Dwe Williams
/
Dwe Williams
Backdrop to the Rhythmically Speaking Theater Company's play about the Edwards - W. J. Edwards: Oklahoma’s Scrap Metal Entrepreneur, written and directed by Dwe Williams. The backdrop was designed by Joyce Jackson with the assistance of Giselle Williams.
Some of the homes the Edwards built as they stand today
1 of 4  — Jones Pix of Edwards Addition Homes/JonesPix_6467.jpeg
A selection of Edwards Addition homes
Eugene Jones
Some of the homes the Edwards built as they stand today
2 of 4  — Jones Pix of Edwards Addition Homes/JonesPix_5323.jpeg
A selection of Edwards Addition homes
Eugene Jones
Some of the homes the Edwards built as they stand today
3 of 4  — Jones Pix of Edwards Addition Homes/JonesPix_1085.jpeg
A selection of Edwards Addition homes
Eugene Jones
Some of the homes the Edwards built as they stand today
4 of 4  — Jones Pix of Edwards Addition Homes/JonesPix_8309.jpeg
A selection of Edwards Addition homes
Eugene Jones

As always, KGOU wants to thank all the contributors to this episode, including James Johnson, Eugene Jones, and Dr. Paul Lehman. We also want to give a huge shout-out to Dwe Williams and the Rhythmically Speaking Theatre Company for allowing KGOU to use excerpts from their production “W. J. Edwards: Oklahoma’s Scrap Metal Entrepreneur.” The full play credits are as follows:

Dwe Williams - Playwright-Director- Producer
Mr. Palmer - Videographer
Joyce Jackson - Backdrop
Giselle Williams - Backdrop assistant
Albert Bostick - W. J. Edwards
Trena Brown - Frances Edwards
C. T. Hassman - Terry Veal
Evelyn - Tierney Eden
Harley - Chris Shepard
James - Johnnie Swanson

Thanks also to Tiece Dempsey, Hurlan Dempsey, Marsha Herron, Matthew Pearce, Vanessa Morrison, and Deborah Richards.

How Curious is a KGOU Public Radio production. The Managing Editor is Logan Layden. David Graey composed its theme music and it's hosted and produced by Rachel Hopkin.

And we hope that you know already that the How Curious team is always interested in hearing about any Oklahoma-related questions or ideas you might have for a future episode. You can reach us a curious@kgou.org.

How Curious
Heard on KGOU
Support public radio: accessible, informative, enlightening. Give now.