How did Waynoka, Oklahoma, briefly become a center of pioneering jet set travel?
For a brief period from 1929-1930, the small town of Waynoka, Oklahoma, became the center of a pioneering coast-to-coast air transport service for the ultra-wealthy.
Charles Lindberg and Amelia Earhart were both part of the team behind this venture. For a glorious period, they—along with other luminaries such as Greta Garbo, Will Rogers and Mae West—graced the town with their presence. This episode explores how this all came about and what caused its downfall.
Download the episode transcript here.
1 of 10 — metadc638202_xl_2012.201.B1355.0923.jpg
TAT Airport Building
Oklahoma Historical Society
2 of 10 — metadc548896_xl_2012.201.B1073.0461.jpg
Historic image of the Waynoka Harvey House building
Oklahoma Historical Society
3 of 10 — metadc647741_xl_2012.201.B1355.0918.jpg
The TAT hangar at Waynoka
Oklahoma Historical Society
4 of 10 — Screenshot 2025-07-24 at 13.23.14.png
Bird's eye view of the remains of the TAT hangar pad and two small airport bulidings outside Waynoka, Oklahoma
Tom Wikle and Dale Lightfoot
5 of 10 — Screenshot 2025-07-24 at 13.22.56.png
Waynoka's historic Harvey House building which now houses the town's Air Rail Museum
Tom Wikle and Dale Lightfoot
6 of 10 — Waynoka_4066.jpeg
The award-winning model train set and representation of downtown Waynoka, Oklahoma, on display at the Waynoka Air Rail Museum. Its creator is Roger Hudgins from Bartlesville, OK.
Rachel Hopkin / KGOU
7 of 10 — Waynoka_4126.jpeg
The TAT's former fire engine garage and communications buliding just outside of Waynoka, Oklahoma
Rachel Hopkin / KGOU
8 of 10 — Screenshot 2025-07-24 at 13.23.25.png
The TAT's one time communications building (left) and fire engine garage outside of Waynoka, Oklahoma
Tom Wikle and Dale Lightfoot
9 of 10 — Screenshot 2025-07-24 at 13.22.42.png
Plan of the TAT's airport outside of Waynoka, Oklahoma
Tom Wikle and Dale Lightfoot
10 of 10 — Screenshot 2025-07-24 at 13.22.31.png
Map showing the TAT's route across the US with stopping off points
Tom Wikle and Dale Lightfoot