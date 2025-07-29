© 2025 KGOU
How did Waynoka, Oklahoma, briefly become a center of pioneering jet set travel?

By Rachel Hopkin
Published July 29, 2025 at 2:45 AM CDT
The Waynoka Rail Station
Oklahoma Historical Society
The Waynoka Rail Station.

For a brief period from 1929-1930, the small town of Waynoka, Oklahoma, became the center of a pioneering coast-to-coast air transport service for the ultra-wealthy.

Charles Lindberg and Amelia Earhart were both part of the team behind this venture. For a glorious period, they—along with other luminaries such as Greta Garbo, Will Rogers and Mae West—graced the town with their presence. This episode explores how this all came about and what caused its downfall.

Download the episode transcript here.

TAT Airport Building
1 of 10  — metadc638202_xl_2012.201.B1355.0923.jpg
TAT Airport Building
Oklahoma Historical Society
Historic image of the Waynoka Harvey House building
2 of 10  — metadc548896_xl_2012.201.B1073.0461.jpg
Historic image of the Waynoka Harvey House building
Oklahoma Historical Society
The TAT hangar at Waynoka
3 of 10  — metadc647741_xl_2012.201.B1355.0918.jpg
The TAT hangar at Waynoka
Oklahoma Historical Society
Bird's eye view of the remains of the TAT hangar pad and two small airport bulidings outside Waynoka, Oklahoma
4 of 10  — Screenshot 2025-07-24 at 13.23.14.png
Bird's eye view of the remains of the TAT hangar pad and two small airport bulidings outside Waynoka, Oklahoma
Tom Wikle and Dale Lightfoot
Waynoka's historic Harvey House building which now houses the town's Air Rail Museum
5 of 10  — Screenshot 2025-07-24 at 13.22.56.png
Waynoka's historic Harvey House building which now houses the town's Air Rail Museum
Tom Wikle and Dale Lightfoot
The award-winning model train set and representation of downtown Waynoka, Oklahoma, on display at the Waynoka Air Rail Museum. Its creator is Roger Hudgins from Bartlesville, OK.
6 of 10  — Waynoka_4066.jpeg
The award-winning model train set and representation of downtown Waynoka, Oklahoma, on display at the Waynoka Air Rail Museum. Its creator is Roger Hudgins from Bartlesville, OK.
Rachel Hopkin / KGOU
The TAT's former fire engine garage and communications buliding just outside of Waynoka, Oklahoma
7 of 10  — Waynoka_4126.jpeg
The TAT's former fire engine garage and communications buliding just outside of Waynoka, Oklahoma
Rachel Hopkin / KGOU
The TAT's one time communications building (left) and fire engine garage outside of Waynoka, Oklahoma
8 of 10  — Screenshot 2025-07-24 at 13.23.25.png
The TAT's one time communications building (left) and fire engine garage outside of Waynoka, Oklahoma
Tom Wikle and Dale Lightfoot
Plan of the TAT's airport outside of Waynoka, Oklahoma
9 of 10  — Screenshot 2025-07-24 at 13.22.42.png
Plan of the TAT's airport outside of Waynoka, Oklahoma
Tom Wikle and Dale Lightfoot
Map showing the TAT's route across the US with stopping off points
10 of 10  — Screenshot 2025-07-24 at 13.22.31.png
Map showing the TAT's route across the US with stopping off points
Tom Wikle and Dale Lightfoot

How Curious
Rachel Hopkin
Rachel is a British-born and U.S.-based radio producer and folklorist with a passion for sound and storytelling. At KGOU, she is host and producer of the How Curious podcast and various special projects.
See stories by Rachel Hopkin
