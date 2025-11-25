Why were Oklahoma Citians subjected to multiple sonic booms daily for months in 1964?
Photograph used for a story in the Oklahoma Times newspaper. Caption: "Sonic Boom Protesters sit together at Tuesday's city council meeting awaiting the subject to be discussed."

Photograph used for a story in the Daily Oklahoman newspaper. Caption: "Sonic booms normally can't be seen, but this picture of X-15 going Mach 1.56 in a wind tunnel shows what boom pressures would look like during the boom study beginning Monday."

Photograph used for a story in the Oklahoma Times newspaper. Caption: "Cones of sound made by a supersonic plane looks like this."

Photograph used for a story in the Daily Oklahoman newspaper. Caption: "Mrs. Floyd E. Williams, 715 SE 21, holds a piece of plaster she said I June, 1964, fell after an early morning sonic boom."

Photograph used for a story in the Oklahoma Times newspaper. Caption: "Ceramic pieces were broken by sonic booms in April, 1964, Mrs. Cecil Ramage alleged."
Photograph used for a story in the Daily Oklahoman newspaper. Caption: "Collapse of brick column between stalls of two-car garage Friday at the home of Mrs. C. T. Dickerson, 1724 Dorchester Pl., was blamed on sonic booms."

This month's How Curious dives into the story of what happened when Oklahoma City became the location of a bold experiment concerning sonic booms — a moment when science collided with everyday life. Through historical detail and voices from those who lived it, this episode looks at why the city became a testing ground, the surprising ripple effects on homes and businesses, and the larger questions it raised about progress and public trust.
