What does Moore-Lindsay House reveal about life in the once young city of Norman, Oklahoma?

In this episode, How Curious host Rachel Hopkin visits the Moore-Lindsay Historical House Museum in Norman, Oklahoma. The first glimmerings of Norman as a named place began with a government survey team, then grew as it became a stop on the railroad. Then came the 1889 land run which turned Norman into a city virtually overnight. Ten years the Moore-Lindsay House was built. Rachel explores what the house - plus what is known about its early residents - tells us about life in the young city well over a century ago.

1 of 14 — Moore-Lindsay_5362.jpeg 2 of 14 — Moore-Lindsay_5358.jpeg 3 of 14 — Moore-Lindsay_5359.jpeg 4 of 14 — Moore-Lindsay_5321.jpeg Mr and Mrs Moore stand to the left; Mr and Mrs Lindsay with their daughter Agnes are in the buggy. 5 of 14 — Moore-Lindsay_5325.jpeg The formal parlour of the Moore-Lindsay House 6 of 14 — Moore-Lindsay_5328.jpeg One of the dining chairs embroidered by Mrs. Lindsay 7 of 14 — IMG_7461.JPG 8 of 14 — Moore-Lindsay_5338.jpeg The family dining room 9 of 14 — Moore-Lindsay_5348.jpeg The primary bedroom 10 of 14 — Moore-Lindsay_5349.jpeg Inside the turret room 11 of 14 — Moore-Lindsay_5357.jpeg Rachel Hopkin (left) and Amy Pence at the Moore-Lindsay Historic House Museum 12 of 14 — Moore-Lindsay_5355.jpeg Painting of the Moore-Lindsay House by artist Ray Heard 13 of 14 — Bill Watland_5377.jpeg Bill Wantland standing next to a dining table and chairs set that belonged to his grandparents, the Lindsays 14 of 14 — Bill Watland_5375.jpeg Bill Wantland as an infant

