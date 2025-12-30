What does Moore-Lindsay House reveal about life in the once young city of Norman, Oklahoma?
In this episode, How Curious host Rachel Hopkin visits the Moore-Lindsay Historical House Museum in Norman, Oklahoma. The first glimmerings of Norman as a named place began with a government survey team, then grew as it became a stop on the railroad. Then came the 1889 land run which turned Norman into a city virtually overnight. Ten years the Moore-Lindsay House was built. Rachel explores what the house - plus what is known about its early residents - tells us about life in the young city well over a century ago.
1 of 14 — Moore-Lindsay_5362.jpeg
2 of 14 — Moore-Lindsay_5358.jpeg
3 of 14 — Moore-Lindsay_5359.jpeg
4 of 14 — Moore-Lindsay_5321.jpeg
Mr and Mrs Moore stand to the left; Mr and Mrs Lindsay with their daughter Agnes are in the buggy.
5 of 14 — Moore-Lindsay_5325.jpeg
The formal parlour of the Moore-Lindsay House
6 of 14 — Moore-Lindsay_5328.jpeg
One of the dining chairs embroidered by Mrs. Lindsay
7 of 14 — IMG_7461.JPG
8 of 14 — Moore-Lindsay_5338.jpeg
The family dining room
9 of 14 — Moore-Lindsay_5348.jpeg
The primary bedroom
10 of 14 — Moore-Lindsay_5349.jpeg
Inside the turret room
11 of 14 — Moore-Lindsay_5357.jpeg
Rachel Hopkin (left) and Amy Pence at the Moore-Lindsay Historic House Museum
12 of 14 — Moore-Lindsay_5355.jpeg
Painting of the Moore-Lindsay House by artist Ray Heard
13 of 14 — Bill Watland_5377.jpeg
Bill Wantland standing next to a dining table and chairs set that belonged to his grandparents, the Lindsays
14 of 14 — Bill Watland_5375.jpeg
Bill Wantland as an infant
Download the episode transcript here.
The Moore-Lindsay Historic House Museum website can be accessed here.