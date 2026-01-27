What goes on at WildCare Oklahoma?
Baby Mississippi kites are common patients during the summer. This species migrates from central South America to have and rear their young before migrating back in the fall. WildCare admitted 314 kites in 2025
Orphaned eastern gray squirrels. Less commonly seen than their fox squirrel cousins, these arboreal squirrels are known for their high energy!
Once common throughout central Oklahoma and now rarely seen, this Texas horned lizard was brought to WildCare Oklahoma following a dog attack
Chimney swift & barn swallow recover in the songbird enclosure.
Once extirpated in the state, this beaver was orphaned after its parents were cruelly trapped by a thoracic crushing device, which drowned them
RVT Jill Watson moving a young coyote WildCare Oklahoma's medical team cured of canine parvovirus
WildCare Oklahoma Education Director Kristy Wicker releases a red-shouldered hawk after a long recovery from injury
WildCare Oklahoma in Noble is one of the nation’s largest wildlife rehabilitation centers. In this month’s How Curious, host Rachel Hopkin — who’s taken in a couple of injured bunnies to the organization in the past — visits WildCare to find out how it got started, how it operates, and how it manages to do the work it does, rehabbing thousands of injured or orphaned animals every year so that they can get back to their wild lives.
Download the episode transcript here.
Find out more about WildCare Oklahoma at its website.