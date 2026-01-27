© 2026 KGOU
What goes on at WildCare Oklahoma?

By Rachel Hopkin
Published January 27, 2026 at 12:05 AM CST
This Virginia opposum was admitted to Wildcare Oklahoma due to injuries sustained during a dog attack
Baby Mississippi kites are common patients during the summer. This species migrates from central South America to have and rear their young before migrating back in the fall. WildCare admitted 314 kites in 2025
Baby Mississippi kites are common patients during the summer. This species migrates from central South America to have and rear their young before migrating back in the fall. WildCare admitted 314 kites in 2025
Orphaned eastern gray squirrels. Less commonly seen than their fox squirrel cousins, these arboreal squirrels are known for their high energy!
Orphaned eastern gray squirrels. Less commonly seen than their fox squirrel cousins, these arboreal squirrels are known for their high energy!
Once common throughout central Oklahoma and now rarely seen, this Texas horned lizard was brought to WildCare Oklahoma following a dog attack
Once common throughout central Oklahoma and now rarely seen, this Texas horned lizard was brought to WildCare Oklahoma following a dog attack
Chimney swift & barn swallow recover in the songbird enclosure.
Chimney swift & barn swallow recover in the songbird enclosure.
Once extirpated in the state, this beaver was orphaned after its parents were cruelly trapped by a thoracic crushing device, which drowned them
Once extirpated in the state, this beaver was orphaned after its parents were cruelly trapped by a thoracic crushing device, which drowned them
RVT Jill Watson moving a young coyote WildCare Oklahoma's medical team cured of canine parvovirus
RVT Jill Watson moving a young coyote WildCare Oklahoma's medical team cured of canine parvovirus
WildCare Oklahoma Education Director Kristy Wicker releases a red-shouldered hawk after a long recovery from injury
WildCare Oklahoma Education Director Kristy Wicker releases a red-shouldered hawk after a long recovery from injury
WildCare Oklahoma in Noble is one of the nation’s largest wildlife rehabilitation centers. In this month’s How Curious, host Rachel Hopkin — who’s taken in a couple of injured bunnies to the organization in the past — visits WildCare to find out how it got started, how it operates, and how it manages to do the work it does, rehabbing thousands of injured or orphaned animals every year so that they can get back to their wild lives.

Download the episode transcript here.

Find out more about WildCare Oklahoma at its website.

Rachel Hopkin
Rachel is a British-born and U.S.-based radio producer and folklorist with a passion for sound and storytelling. At KGOU, she is host and producer of the How Curious podcast and various special projects.
