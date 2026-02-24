© 2026 KGOU
How Curious

What has made the Coleman Theatre Beautiful?

Published February 24, 2026 at 2:12 AM CST
The Coleman Theatre Beautiful, Miami, Oklahoma

This month’s How Curious episode covers the dazzling history of Miami, Oklahoma’s Coleman Theatre Beautiful — from its whirlwind 1929 construction to its vaudeville heyday, near‑loss, and remarkable community-led restoration. Join Rachel Hopkin as she explores the people, performances, and passions that kept this beloved Route 66 treasure alive.

HC Coleman Theatre Transcript.pdf
