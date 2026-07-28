How did a Route 66 lunch fiasco turn into an Oklahoma franchised food sensation?

What happens when an Oklahoma picnic basket flies across a car floor on Route 66? You get Chicken in the Rough — Oklahoma’s original franchised menu item!

In the new How Curious, we uncover the origin story of the chicken dinner that became a nationwide hit, complete with a golfing rooster logo and Beverly Osborne’s entrepreneurial hustle.

From Dust Bowl-era ambition to finger-licking success, this is pure Oklahoma food history.

Read the episode transcript here.

1 of 11 — metadc1124548_m_21412.BH2377.med_res.jpg Photo of a street view of Beverly's Chicken in the Rough restaurant located at 2429 North Lincoln Boulevard (Route 66) in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Oklahoma Historical Society 2 of 11 — metadc652387_m_2012.201.B1292.0785.med_res.jpg Chicken in the Rough logo Oklahoma Historical Society 3 of 11 — metadc1551272_m_21412.BH2376.1.med_res.jpg Menu card Oklahoma Historical Society 4 of 11 — IMG_5887.jpeg Chicken in the Rough wall hanging at Beverly's Pancake House in Oklahoma City Rachel Hopkin / KGOU 5 of 11 — IMG_5888.jpeg Chicken in the Rough match flaps on display at Beverly's Pancake House in Oklahoma City Rachel Hopkin / KGOU 6 of 11 — IMG_5838.jpeg A Chicken in the Rough clock belonging to Kathy Anderson Rachel Hopkin / KGOU 7 of 11 — IMG_5837.jpeg Some items in Kathy Anderson's Chicken in the Rough memorabilia collection Rachel Hopkin / KGOU 8 of 11 — IMG_5884.jpeg John Dunning, Trolley Stop Records Rachel Hopkin / KGOU 9 of 11 — IMG_5872.jpeg Chicken in the Rough postcard from John Dunning's collection Rachel Hopkin / KGOU 10 of 11 — IMG_5881.jpeg Chicken in the Rough place mat John Dunning collection 11 of 11 — IMG_5892.jpeg How Curious Managing Editor Logan Layden enjoys a modern take on Chicken in the Rough at Beverly's Pancake House in Oklahoma City Rachel Hopkin / KGOU

Kathy Anderson's recent essay about Chicken in the Rough was published in the Chronicles of Oklahoma, Volume CIV, Issue 1, Spring 2026, pp55-79. It's titled: The Untold Story of Chicken in the Rough®: How Beverly Osborne and Route 66 Created "The World's Most Famous Chicken Dish."

