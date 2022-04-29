KGOU Readers Club: 1947 Woodward Tornado

April's KGOU Readers Club selection was Images of America: 1947 Woodward Tornado. In part one of the broadcast, KGOU managing editor Logan Layden talks with authors Deena Fisher and Robin Hohweiler about the history of Woodward and the night of the terrible storm.

Part 1: 1947 Woodward Tornado Listen • 17:01

Part two of the discussion focuses on some of the brave efforts and unfortunate deaths of some of Woodward's most prominent residents, as well as the enduring mysteries surrounding the storm.

Part 2: 1947 Woodward Tornado Listen • 18:13

Part three of the discussion looks at the aftermath of the storm, the response from the Red Cross, tornado tourists, and the 'tornado town' that sustained survivors for more than a year.