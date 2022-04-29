© 2022 KGOU
KGOU Readers Club

KGOU Readers Club: 1947 Woodward Tornado

Published April 29, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT
1947 Woodward Tornado
Arcadia Publishing
/

KGOU managing editor Logan Layden discusses the fascinating history of Oklahoma's deadliest tornado with the authors of 1947 Woodward Tornado, Dr. Deena Fisher and Robin Hohweiler.

April's KGOU Readers Club selection was Images of America: 1947 Woodward Tornado. In part one of the broadcast, KGOU managing editor Logan Layden talks with authors Deena Fisher and Robin Hohweiler about the history of Woodward and the night of the terrible storm.

Part 1: 1947 Woodward Tornado

Part two of the discussion focuses on some of the brave efforts and unfortunate deaths of some of Woodward's most prominent residents, as well as the enduring mysteries surrounding the storm.

Part 2: 1947 Woodward Tornado

Part three of the discussion looks at the aftermath of the storm, the response from the Red Cross, tornado tourists, and the 'tornado town' that sustained survivors for more than a year.

Part 3: 1947 Woodward Tornado

Logan Layden
Logan Layden is a native of McAlester, Oklahoma. He's a graduate of the University of Oklahoma with a Master's in Journalism and spent three years as a student employee, covering the state capitol and local host of All Things Considered for KGOU. Logan was hired as a reporter for StateImpact Oklahoma from its creation in 2011 through 2017.
