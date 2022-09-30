© 2022 KGOU
KGOU-Readers-Club-logo.jpg
KGOU Readers Club

KGOU Readers Club: Everything Sad is Untrue

Published September 30, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT
KGOU managing editor Logan Layden interviews Daniel Nayeri about his experience growing up as an Iranian refugee in Oklahoma.

Daniel Nayeri's award-winning autobiography for young adults explores his roots in Iran, his time as a refugee, and his eventual upbringing in Edmond, Oklahoma.

KGOU managing editor Logan Layden talks with Nayeri about growing up in Oklahoma from his unique perspective.

When Nayeri's mother converted to Christianity, it sent him and his family through an incredible adventure that led Nayeri to become the person he is today.

Logan Layden
Logan Layden is a reporter and managing editor for StateImpact Oklahoma. Logan spent six years as a reporter with StateImpact from 2011 to 2017.
