KGOU Readers Club: Everything Sad is Untrue

Daniel Nayeri's award-winning autobiography for young adults explores his roots in Iran, his time as a refugee, and his eventual upbringing in Edmond, Oklahoma.

KGOU managing editor Logan Layden talks with Nayeri about growing up in Oklahoma from his unique perspective.

When Nayeri's mother converted to Christianity, it sent him and his family through an incredible adventure that led Nayeri to become the person he is today.