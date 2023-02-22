KGOU Readers Club: A Promise Kept

"At the end of the Trail of Tears there was a promise," U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in the decision issued on July 9, 2020, in the case of McGirt v. Oklahoma -- a decision that would finally keep a promise made to the Muscogee (Creek) Nation 150 years earlier.

A Promise Kept: The Muscogee (Creek) Nation and McGirt v. Oklahoma by professors Robert J. Miller (Law) and Robbie Etheridge (Anthropology) details the history behind the 'promise' and served as the January selection for the KGOU Readers Club.

