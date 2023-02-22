© 2023 KGOU
KGOU Readers Club

KGOU Readers Club: A Promise Kept

Published February 1, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST
Airdate: Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 at 1p.m.

"At the end of the Trail of Tears there was a promise," U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in the decision issued on July 9, 2020, in the case of McGirt v. Oklahoma -- a decision that would finally keep a promise made to the Muscogee (Creek) Nation 150 years earlier.

A Promise Kept: The Muscogee (Creek) Nation and McGirt v. Oklahoma by professors Robert J. Miller (Law) and Robbie Etheridge (Anthropology) details the history behind the 'promise' and served as the January selection for the KGOU Readers Club.

