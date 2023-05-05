© 2023 KGOU
KGOU Readers Club

KGOU Readers Club: Cherokee Civil Warrior

Published May 5, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT
KGOU managing editor Logan Layden sits down with W. Dale Weeks, author of Cherokee Civil Warrior: Chief John Ross and the Struggle for Tribal Sovereignty.
The KGOU Readers Club selection for April is Cherokee Civil Warrior , from author W. Dale Weeks. The book explores the role Cherokee Chief John Ross played during the Civil War, the impact of the war on tribal sovereignty, and the complicated choice between North and South the tribes in Indian Territory were faced with.

