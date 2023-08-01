© 2023 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KGOU Readers Club

KGOU Readers Club: Going Back to T-Town: Ernie Fields Territory Big Band

By Logan Layden
Published August 1, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT

KGOU managing editor Logan Layden sits down with Carmen Fields, author of Going Back to T-Town.

The KGOU Readers Club selection for this month is Going Back to T-Town: The Ernie Fields Territory Big Band from author Carmen Fields, Ernie’s daughter. He led one of the best territory bands, going town to town performing jazz and swing music. Carmen tells the story of success, disappointment, and perseverance in the face of discrimination from the early jazz era to the 1960s. She joins Logan Layden to discuss her new book.

KGOU Readers Club
Logan Layden
Logan Layden is a reporter and managing editor for StateImpact Oklahoma. Logan spent six years as a reporter with StateImpact from 2011 to 2017.
See stories by Logan Layden
Heard on KGOU
Support public radio: accessible, informative, enlightening. Give now.