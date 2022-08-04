© 2022 KGOU
KGOU_Header_72dpi-01_0.jpg
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee

The Emergence of Joni Mitchell (Pt. 1 of 2)

Published August 4, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT
jonimitchellbybaronwolmansmall_medium.jpg
Photo © Baron Wolman / www.baronwolman.com
/
PRX.org

Join KGOU for the first of a special two-part exploration of the seminal work of heralded songwriter Joni Mitchell.

Rock documentarian and radio producer Paul Ingles offers the most articulate, heart-felt tribute to one of the most revered singer-songwriters in the history of modern music. Over 50 songs are referenced and special guests include music writers Ann Powers, Anthony DeCurtis, Paul Zollo, Lydia Hutchinson and Holly George-Warren. Also featured are musicians Shawn Colvin, Lucy Kaplansky and others.

This special starts at the beginning and carry’s on through Mitchell’s surprise appearance at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival.

KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee
Heard on KGOU
Support public radio: accessible, informative, enlightening. Give now.