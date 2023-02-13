Witness: Black History Month

Tune in for a BBC Black History Month special, bringing together some incredible interviews looking at the African American experience.

BBC's Witness offers stories told by people who were there. You'll hear stories that are fascinating, harrowing, and inspiring.

In this episode of Witness, you'll learn about a mother who created a "little black book" to give her son tools to protect his survival when dealing with the police. You'll meet the great granddaughter of Ida B. Wells who campaigned for change in the practice of lynching. And, learn about the Hollywood practice of "painting down" white stunt actors to portray African Americans – and the campaign to stop it.