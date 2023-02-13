© 2023 KGOU
KGOU_Header_72dpi-01.jpg
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee

Witness: Black History Month

Published February 13, 2023 at 1:36 PM CST
BBCWitnessHistory-BHM23.png

Airdate: Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 at 12 p.m.

Tune in for a BBC Black History Month special, bringing together some incredible interviews looking at the African American experience.

BBC's Witness offers stories told by people who were there. You'll hear stories that are fascinating, harrowing, and inspiring.

In this episode of Witness, you'll learn about a mother who created a "little black book" to give her son tools to protect his survival when dealing with the police. You'll meet the great granddaughter of Ida B. Wells who campaigned for change in the practice of lynching. And, learn about the Hollywood practice of "painting down" white stunt actors to portray African Americans – and the campaign to stop it.

KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee
Heard on KGOU
Support public radio: accessible, informative, enlightening. Give now.