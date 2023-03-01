Witness History: Women’s History Month

Tune to KGOU for a special hour-long edition of Witness History from the BBC World Service. Hear remarkable stories of women’s history, told by the women who were there.

In this program, we hear women organizing and demanding their rights around the world: In Italy, we learn about the Wages for Housework campaign. We hear from the French sex workers who went on strike for fairer policing. In Saudi Arabia, we meet the women behind the campaign to win the right of women to drive cars. And remember a walk-out staged by geisha in Japan.