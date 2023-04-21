The Race to Net Zero: Will EVs get us there fast enough?
Airdate: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 12 p.m.
Transitioning to electric vehicles is essential to meeting our climate goals. But there are so many barriers to overcome – from expanding EV charging infrastructure, to updating the power grid, to mining the metals that make batteries go.
In a special Outside/In program for radio titled The Race to Net Zero: Will EVs get us there fast enough?, we try to answer the critical question: is it all happening fast enough to avoid the worst climate impacts?