KGOU Readers Club: Cherokee Civil Warrior (Encore airing from 4/24/23)

For the Cherokee Nation, the Civil War was more than a contest between the Union and the Confederacy. It was yet another battle in the larger struggle against multiple white governments for land and tribal sovereignty. Published by the University of Oklahoma Press, Cherokee Civil Warrior, by W. Dale Weeks, tells the story of Chief John Ross as he led the tribe in this struggle. Hear an encore broadcast of a conversation KGOU’s Logan Layden had with the author Sunday, April 30 at 12 p.m.

