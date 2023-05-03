The Documentary: The Day I Met The King

In this timely BBC special, people from all over the globe remember their meetings with King Charles III over the years. They include a man who took the former Prince for a dive beneath the ice of the North West passage in 1975, a holocaust survivor who met the King when he visited a military cemetery in Ghana and former pop singer and Spice Girl Mel B, who remembers several hilarious encounters with the King, including one involving the former President of South Africa, Nelson Mandela. Their stories reflect on the King’s personality.

