KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee

The One Recipe Summer Celebrations radio special

Published June 12, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT

Airdate: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 12 p.m.

From the team that brings you The Splendid Table, The One Recipe podcast is about building your personal library of great dishes, one recipe at a time. Host Jesse Sparks, Senior Editor at Eater talks to chefs and gifted cooks from all over the world about their personal favorites and the stories behind them.

In The One Recipe Summer Celebrations radio special, host Jesse Sparks talks to culinary superstars about their summer entertaining strategies. Learn about recipes that work for a crowd and explore cooking traditions and foods with influences from all over the world. They’ll leave you with ideas to jumpstart your own summer parties.

