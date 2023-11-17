The Evidence: Putting the Mouth Back in the Body

Our lips can be a focus of beauty but increasingly research shows that our mouths are a window to the overall health of our bodies. From diabetes or dementia to the health of our hearts and bones our mouths can tell us so much more about us without uttering a word.

Claudia Hammond is joined by Professor Nikos Donos from Queen Mary University in London, Dr Graham Lloyd-Jones, consultant in radiology at Salisbury Hospital, Dr Kristina Wanyonyi-Kay, research programme leader at The Healthcare Improvement Studies Institute based at the University of Cambridge, and Dr Vivien Shaw, acupuncturist, anatomist and researcher at Hull York Medical School. Together they delve into the evidence that links the health of our mouths with the rest of our bodies.

