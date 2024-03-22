He wasn’t the first Oklahoman in space, but General Thomas P. Stafford of Weatherford was a trailblazer – one of the world’s great explorers. His first three spaceflights were critical to America’s goal “of landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to the earth” by the end of the 1960’s.

General Stafford died March 18th at the age of 93. In recognition of his life and many accomplishments, KGOU presents "A Conversation With... Thomas Stafford" (an OETA production featuring personal interviews with famous and influential Oklahomans about their lives and contributions to the state).

This program originally aired on OETA October 10, 2010. You'll find the video at OETA.TV.