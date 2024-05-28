© 2024 KGOU
KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee

KGOU Readers Club: Here Today (Encore)

Published May 28, 2024 at 11:29 AM CDT
OU Press

Airdate: Sunday, June 2, 2024 at 12 p.m.

The KGOU Readers Club’s latest selection is the new book Here Today: Oklahoma’s Ghost Towns, Vanishing Towns, and Towns Persisting against the Odds, from OU Press and author Jeffrey Schmidt.

Here Today is a guide that documents several of Oklahoma’s ghost towns, abandoned places, and small towns struggling to hang on that are vital pieces of Oklahoma history.

KGOU managing editor Logan Layden talks with the author in studio.

