KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee

BBC's World Questions: Mexico

Published October 21, 2024 at 10:11 AM CDT
BBC

Airdate: Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024 at 12 p.m.

As a new President takes power in Mexico, there are major challenges for her to face. Join BBC’s Jonny Dymond and a panel of leading politicians for a special panel discussion and debate covering the country’s big issues. Violence, crime, drug cartels, economic inequality, and migration all loom large in a large country that shares a long border with the USA. A new government contemplates politicizing the judiciary to tackle corruption, but will it be positive for democracy?

Jonny Dymond and a panel of leading politicians debate questions on the big issues from people across Mexico.

