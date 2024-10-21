BBC's World Questions: Mexico

As a new President takes power in Mexico, there are major challenges for her to face. Join BBC’s Jonny Dymond and a panel of leading politicians for a special panel discussion and debate covering the country’s big issues. Violence, crime, drug cartels, economic inequality, and migration all loom large in a large country that shares a long border with the USA. A new government contemplates politicizing the judiciary to tackle corruption, but will it be positive for democracy?

Jonny Dymond and a panel of leading politicians debate questions on the big issues from people across Mexico.