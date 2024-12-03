© 2024 KGOU
KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee

(NPR Special) Seeking Common Ground: Conversations Across the Divide

Published December 3, 2024 at 11:39 AM CST

Airdate: Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024 at 12 p.m.

Over the last few years and through this year’s contentious election season, there has been a coarsening in the way many Americans talk to each other. For a special post-election series of reports, "Seeking Common Ground," NPR asked reporters across the network to report on people working through their differences. Now, in this hour-long collection of some of the more compelling of these stories, you'll hear how some are trying to bridge divides.

