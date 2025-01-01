© 2025 KGOU
KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee

KGOU Readers Club: Washita Love Child (Encore)

Published January 1, 2025 at 3:25 PM CST

Airdate: Sunday, Jan. 5, 2024 at 12 p.m.

On this edition of the KGOU Readers Club: it’s a special episode as we bring you a presentation from the Oklahoma History Center on the new Book Washita Love Child: The Rise of Indigenous Rock Star Jesse Ed Davis featuring author Douglas K. Miller.

KGOU managing editor Logan Layden acts as guide for a discussion of Jesse Ed Davis, from growing up in Oklahoma to becoming one of the most sought after guitarists of the late 1960s and 70s.

