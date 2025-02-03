© 2025 KGOU
KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee

Haitian Voices: Exodus, community, and the vital role of music

Published February 3, 2025 at 10:16 AM CST
Sherlee Skai
APM
Sherlee Skai

Airdate: Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025 at 12 p.m.

We hear so many stories about Haiti and Haitians, difficult stories. That’s what we hear. But if we listen more closely, there is another story, one told through music that reflects the real story of this exceptional island nation.

Haitian Voices: Exodus, community, and the vital role of music from APM weaves together the voices of Haitian artists and activists, in dialogue with historical audio. This music-focused program also chronicles how Haitians have always used song as the preeminent tool for preserving their shared memory of oppression and injustice — and for mapping a hopeful vision for their future.

