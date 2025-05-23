BBC's The Documentary: Women Warriors

“We don’t have compulsory conscription for women. All joined voluntarily for different reasons” said Yevheniia Kravchuk, a Ukrainian parliamentarian recently. In the last few decades western militaries have been training more women for combat than ever, yet female recruitment and retention is stalling. But with warfare changing, new technologies and new threats, women soldiers are a vital resource.

Victoria Hollingsworth of BBC’s The Documentary talks with different women around the world, some on the frontline and others about to go, and explores the motivations and the challenges they face.