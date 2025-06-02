KGOU Readers Club: Caring for Your Lion (Encore)

This edition of the KGOU Readers Club highlights the children's picture book Caring for Your Lion. KGOU managing editor Logan Layden talks about the book with its author, Tammi Sauer.

Following that discussion is an interview with StateImpact Oklahoma education reporter Beth Wallis about how to combat the summer slide, when kids are out of class and tend to fall back a bit when it comes to keeping up with their studies and interacting with teachers and other students.

Finally, the KGOU Readers Club marks the anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre with an excerpt from an interview from 2021 on another children's book, Opal's Greenwood Oasis.