Dating While Gray: The Way We Live

Whether it’s to save money, build community or combat loneliness, many older singles are setting up non-traditional housing arrangements. Meanwhile, a growing number of romantic partners of a certain age are finding their happily ever after by maintaining separate households. In this Dating While Gray special, host Laura Stassi explores co-housing communities, platonic house-shares, and the Live Apart Together (LAT) trend

Includes interviews with journalist Vicki Larson, author of “LAT-itude: How You Can Make a Live Apart Together Relationship Work,” Matt Thornhill, founder of the Cozy Home Community concept, for middle-income older adults; residents of Village Hearth, the first LGBTQ senior housing community in the U.S. (near Durham, NC)