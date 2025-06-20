© 2025 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee

The Documentary: Australia's extinction crisis

Published June 20, 2025 at 12:49 PM CDT

Airdate: Sunday, June 22, 2025 at 12 p.m.

Why are so many of Australia’s unique animals now under threat of extinction? In this week's Sunday Radio Matinee feature, BBC's Ruth Evans investigates Australia’s extinction crisis, and explores what can and should be done to prevent further casualties and turn things around.

Roughly a third of all global mammal extinctions in the last 500 years are thought to have occurred in Australia. At least 34 species have now gone extinct since European colonization, and over 2,000 species of mammals, birds and invertebrates are now listed as critically endangered or threatened. Without substantial and rapid change, this list is almost certain to grow.

KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee
Heard on KGOU
Support public radio: accessible, informative, enlightening. Give now.