The Niche to Meet You podcast celebrates the joy and meaning found in hobbies and niche subcultures—those small, surprising passions that connect us and keep us grounded. This premiere radio special, Every Hobby Has a Story, takes listeners on a summer road trip through unexpected corners of American life, exploring niche interests both on-the-road and at home. From Rubik’s speed cubing to dog agility, and from regional cooking to competitive jigsaw puzzling, Niche to Meet You: Every Hobby Has a Story highlights how hobbies offer more than just fun—they foster connection, support mental and physical health, and provide a sense of purpose at any age.