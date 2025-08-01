George Patterson Nigh, was a politician and civic leader who served as the 17th and the 22nd Governor of Oklahoma. He was the first Oklahoma governor to be re-elected and the first to win all 77 counties in the state.

George Nigh died July 30th, 2025 at his home surrounded by family. He was 98.

In recognition of Nigh's life and career, KGOU will offer an audio broadcast of OETA's 2008 A Conversation with... George Nigh episode.