KGOU’s Oklahoma Future Forum: Medicaid

On Tuesday, November 18, KGOU hosted its latest Oklahoma Future Forum at Kamp’s 1910 Cafe in Oklahoma City.

The event focused on cuts to Medicaid that are included in President Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill, which passed earlier this year, and how those cuts will impact hospitals, other healthcare providers, and, of course, patients here in Oklahoma.

StateImpact Oklahoma health reporter Jillian Taylor moderates the discussion with a panel of healthcare experts.

—————-

KGOU is a community-supported news organization and relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online, or by contacting our Membership department.