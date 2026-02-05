BBC's World Questions: Hungary
Airdate: Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026 at 12 p.m.
The BBC's Jonny Dymond chairs a debate with leading Hungarian politicians and academics who take questions from the public across Hungary. With elections due in April, can the right-wing populist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has been in power for 15 years, hold off his main political challenger?
The Panel:
- Andras Laszlo, MEP, Fidesz Party
- Timea Szabo, MP, PM Green Party
- Boris Kalnoky, journalist and analyst. Head of the Media School at Mathias Corvinus Collegium
- Zsuzsanna Szelenyi, author and research fellow at Central European University Democracy Institute