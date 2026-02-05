© 2026 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee

BBC's World Questions: Hungary

Published February 5, 2026 at 11:58 AM CST
Haungarian citizens march in the streets.
BBC
Haungarian citizens march in the streets.

Airdate: Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026 at 12 p.m.

The BBC's Jonny Dymond chairs a debate with leading Hungarian politicians and academics who take questions from the public across Hungary. With elections due in April, can the right-wing populist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has been in power for 15 years, hold off his main political challenger?

The Panel:

  • Andras Laszlo, MEP, Fidesz Party
  • Timea Szabo, MP, PM Green Party
  • Boris Kalnoky, journalist and analyst. Head of the Media School at Mathias Corvinus Collegium
  • Zsuzsanna Szelenyi, author and research fellow at Central European University Democracy InstituteThe BBC's
KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee
Heard on KGOU
Support public radio: accessible, informative, enlightening. Give now.