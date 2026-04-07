BBC's World Questions: Guyana
Airdate: Sunday, April 12, 2026 at 12 p.m.
Although its population is small, it's the world’s fastest growing economy – thanks to the discovery of vast amounts of offshore oil and gas. But how will Guyana’s newly found wealth be distributed – and who will feel its benefits?
Join BBC's Jonny Dymond and a panel of political leaders and businesspeople as they face tough questions from a lively audience in the country’s capital on World Questions: Guyana.
The Panel:
- Ashni Singh: Minister of Finance for the governing PPP/C Party
- Tabitha Sarabo-Halley: Opposition MP, WIN party
- Ayodele Dalgety-Dean: Chair of SISPRO – a women led energy company
- Clinton Urling: Secretary of the Private Sector commission of Guyana