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BBC's World Questions: Guyana

Published April 7, 2026 at 8:39 PM CDT
BBC

Airdate: Sunday, April 12, 2026 at 12 p.m.

Although its population is small, it's the world’s fastest growing economy – thanks to the discovery of vast amounts of offshore oil and gas. But how will Guyana’s newly found wealth be distributed – and who will feel its benefits?

Join BBC's Jonny Dymond and a panel of political leaders and businesspeople as they face tough questions from a lively audience in the country’s capital on World Questions: Guyana.

The Panel:

  • Ashni Singh: Minister of Finance for the governing PPP/C Party
  • Tabitha Sarabo-Halley: Opposition MP, WIN party
  • Ayodele Dalgety-Dean: Chair of SISPRO – a women led energy company
  • Clinton Urling: Secretary of the Private Sector commission of Guyana
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