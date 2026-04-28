Across the Tracks: A Route 66 Story - Pt. 1

Follow America's Main Street from Chicago to Los Angeles, travelling through history or literature, meeting the people, or following the show's producers as they explore America's Main Street in Across the Tracks: A Route 66 Story - a three-part radio documentary about the influence of the "Mother Road" on America's literary and artistic culture.

Route 66 Forever is the first part in the series. This episode traces the roots of the route, from Indian trails and cattle runs through the birth of the railways which laid out Route 66’s stops and grade. We travel across the tracks to explore how rich and poor travel side by side and explore the road’s prehistory and construction. We reminisce with motel owners from Route 66’s earlier days on 1930’s travelers and how the freeway, and the closing of Route 66 in 1985, affected small towns.