The Revolutionary War gave birth to a nation like no other. It inspired the world. Many people were instrumental in forming the United States and the colonies winning their independence from England. What many don’t know is Native Americans, African Americans, women, and abolitionists played a significant role in winning the war against England while also championing the fight to end slavery starting in the 1700s. These are their stories told by Shelley M. Johnson in Unsung Heroes of the American Revolution.