Hearing Voices: Stars & Bars

Part of NPR's Hearing Voices series, Stars and Bars offers a celebration of America , featuring:

Recitations and reflections on “The Pledge” of Allegiance” and “War vs. Peace” (by Joe Frank).



The annual “Rainbow Family” migration into the Montana forest on July Fourth — their day of prayer for peace (produced by Barrett Golding).



A town that covets their title of the “Armpit of America” (host Larry Massett welcomes you to Battle Mountain, Nevada).



Mississippi moonshine, barbecued goat and old-time Fife & Drum at “Otha Turner’s Afrosippi Picnic” (producer Ben Adair).