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KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee

Hearing Voices: Stars & Bars

Published July 1, 2026 at 8:55 AM CDT

Airdate: Sunday, June 28, 2026 at 12 p.m.

Part of NPR's Hearing Voices series, Stars and Bars offers a celebration of America , featuring:

  • Recitations and reflections on “The Pledge” of Allegiance” and “War vs. Peace” (by Joe Frank).
  • The annual “Rainbow Family” migration into the Montana forest on July Fourth — their day of prayer for peace (produced by Barrett Golding).
  • A town that covets their title of the “Armpit of America” (host Larry Massett welcomes you to Battle Mountain, Nevada).
  • Mississippi moonshine, barbecued goat and old-time Fife & Drum at “Otha Turner’s Afrosippi Picnic” (producer Ben Adair).
KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee
Heard on KGOU
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